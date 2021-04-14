Traffic building after crash on I-83 southbound

There is a lane restriction on Interstate 83 southbound following a crash with injuries, according to York County 911.

The lane restriction is 1.2 miles south of Exit 24 Emigsville, according to 511PA.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m., according to York County 911.

511PA traffic cam shows cars are backed up for more than a mile and slow moving.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.