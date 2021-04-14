Railroad crossing on Route 30 in Jackson Township to close for work
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Railroad crossings on Route 30 and Biesecker Road near Thomasville in Jackson Township will close for several days so a contractor can perform maintenance, according to PennDOT
The first closure will be from April 28 through April 30 at a crossing on Biesecker Road — just south of the intersection with Route 30 — and a detour will be on Route 30 and Route 116, the Department of Transportation stated in a news release.
The other closure will be from May 1 through May 4 at a crossing on Route 30 — just east of the intersection with Biesecker Road — and a detour will be on Biesecker Road and Route 116, according to the release.