Police: 74-year-old York man dies after Springettsbury Township crash

A York City man who crashed into a utility pole Wednesday in Springettsbury Township has died, police said.

Police responded about 11:20 a.m. to the 1500 block of North Sherman Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash, according to a Springettsbury Township Police news release.

Tim Snyder, 74, was driving south on North Sherman Street when his Toyota crossed the center lines and struck a utility pole on the east side, according to the release.

Police didn't indicate what caused the crash. Snyder was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or email clandis@springettsbury.com.