State police locate missing York-area woman

A York-area woman reported missing was found Tuesday night thanks to the public, state police said.

Meredith Celeste Wilson Keltner, 28, was found safe in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County, according to a news release.

Keltner was found the same day state police reported that she had been missing since March 28 and last texted someone on April 7.

More:York-area woman now reported missing survived being shot, run over last year

Keltner survived being shot five times, run over by her attackers' car and left for dead on a quiet North Codorus Township road last summer.

The two York City men charged in that attack remain in prison.