York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 6 to March 13:
There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.
In Compliance:
Inspected April 9, 2021
DELTA FAMILY RESTAURANT, PEACH BOTTOM TWP
HANOVER STREET SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO
KENNARD-DALE HIGH SCHOOL, FAWN TWP
MIDNITE SMOKIN' BBQ MFF 4, FAIRVIEW TWP
NEW FREEDOM RESTAURANT & COFFEE SHOP, SHREWSBURY TWP
PARK HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PENN TWP
SOUTH EASTERN MIDDLE SCHOOL, FAWN TWP
STONEY POINT INC @ AMISH MARKET OF HANOVER, PENN TWP
WEST MANHEIM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WEST MANHEIM TWP
Inspected April 8, 2021
FOOD LION STORE #2683, CONEWAGO TWP
SAM'S CLUB #8161, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
Inspected April 7, 2021
COLONIAL COFFEE SHOP, YORK CITY
MASON DIXON FAMILY RESTAURANT, SHREWSBURY BORO
MCDONALD'S # 10195, NEWBERRY TWP
NO 1 SZECHUAN CHINESE, SHREWSBURY BORO
PAKHA'S THAI HOUSE REST, DILLSBURG BORO
RITA'S ITALIAN ICE, YORK CITY
SPRING GROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL, JACKSON TWP
Inspected April 6, 2021
BEN AND SCOOTERS, WEST MANHEIM TWP
GILLICE, NEW FREEDOM BORO
MCALLISTER HOTEL, HANOVER BORO
PAESANO'S PIZZA, NEW FREEDOM BORO