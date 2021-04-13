York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 6 to March 13:

There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.

More:York County food inspections: 70 degrees inside freezer, dead mouse on floor

More:York County food inspections: This Walmart has 'massive amount' of rodent droppings

In Compliance:

Inspected April 9, 2021

DELTA FAMILY RESTAURANT, PEACH BOTTOM TWP

HANOVER STREET SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO

KENNARD-DALE HIGH SCHOOL, FAWN TWP

MIDNITE SMOKIN' BBQ MFF 4, FAIRVIEW TWP

NEW FREEDOM RESTAURANT & COFFEE SHOP, SHREWSBURY TWP

PARK HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PENN TWP

SOUTH EASTERN MIDDLE SCHOOL, FAWN TWP

STONEY POINT INC @ AMISH MARKET OF HANOVER, PENN TWP

WEST MANHEIM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WEST MANHEIM TWP

Inspected April 8, 2021

FOOD LION STORE #2683, CONEWAGO TWP

SAM'S CLUB #8161, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

Inspected April 7, 2021

COLONIAL COFFEE SHOP, YORK CITY

MASON DIXON FAMILY RESTAURANT, SHREWSBURY BORO

MCDONALD'S # 10195, NEWBERRY TWP

NO 1 SZECHUAN CHINESE, SHREWSBURY BORO

PAKHA'S THAI HOUSE REST, DILLSBURG BORO

RITA'S ITALIAN ICE, YORK CITY

SPRING GROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL, JACKSON TWP

Inspected April 6, 2021

BEN AND SCOOTERS, WEST MANHEIM TWP

GILLICE, NEW FREEDOM BORO

MCALLISTER HOTEL, HANOVER BORO

PAESANO'S PIZZA, NEW FREEDOM BORO