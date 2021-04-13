West York, South Western temporarily close schools due to COVID-19

Three schools with the West York Area School District and South Western School District closed Tuesday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, marking four local school closures in two days.

West York officials announced Monday that West York Area High School and Wallace Elementary would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, with students following a remote learning model until returning to class Thursday.

South Western High School will be closed until Monday, according to a district letter.

West York's COVID-19 dashboard shows the high school has recorded four cases, and the elementary has recorded three cases in the last 14 days. South Western High School has recorded 11 confirmed cases in the last 14 days according to the district's dashboard as of Tuesday.

This is not the first recent school closure for West York. The district also closed its middle school over the weekend because of COVID-19. Due to a recent change in state safety guidelines, the district could limit its closure to just two days and have students back in the classroom on Monday.

The changed guidelines haven't stopped all closures after a month that was heavy with school closures across York County. Monday, Weigelstown Elementary with the Dover Area School District also closed after recording six COVID-19 cases in 14 days. The school is scheduled to reopen Thursday.