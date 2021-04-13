NEWS

Local obituaries for Tuesday, April 13

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Barnes, William

Claycomb, Barbara

Cuffaro, Anthony

Dowell, Judy

Garber, Cheylin

Gill, James

Gosnell, Bryan

Gosnell, Bryan

Hanson, Scott

Hartman, Walter

Klinefelter, Robert

Kraft, Patricia

Kursar, Lawrence

Laird, Sara

Laird, Sara

Manifold, E.

McGlaughlin, Joan

Miller, Roma

Miller, Roma

Musser, James

Parthree, Junior

Rauls, Eric

Ressler, Patrica

Ruby, Barbara

Seitz, Joyce

Shearer, Anna

Smith, Norma

Spangler, George

Ssj, Sr.

Venegas, Ponciano