Coroner identifies woman who died in Sunday crash in Windsor Township

An 85-year-old York Township woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Windsor Township.

Joyce Seitz, of the 1200 block of Golden Way, was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m. from multiple blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

More:Coroner: Female passenger dies in Windsor Township crash

The crash happened about 11:08 a.m. Sunday in Windsor Township, at Kendale and Lombard roads, according to the coroner's office.

Seitz, who was a passenger and wasn't wearing a seat belt, was killed when the vehicle she was in failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another car, according to the release.

The manner of death is accidental and there will be no autopsy, the release states. York Area Regional Police responded to the crash.