Weigelstown Elementary in Dover closed for three days after COVID-19 spike

Weigelstown Elementary students will be working from home for three days this week after the Dover Area School District saw a spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the building.

The school closed Monday after recording six COVID-19 cases within 14 days, according to the district's online dashboard. In a letter to Weigelstown families, Superintendent Tracy Krum said the building will reopen to students Thursday.

The cases at the elementary school make up more than half of all the cases recorded across Dover in the last two weeks. According to the dashboard, the district has recorded 10 cases total over its seven buildings in the last 14 days.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently updated its guidance on school closures, shortening the amount of time buildings must close after a recording enough COVID-19 cases. Whereas before schools in areas of substantial spread were instructed to close for three to 14 days, depending on the number of cases and the size of the building, now the recommended closures are between two and five days.

Several local school districts have already taken advantage of this change. Lincolnway Elementary with the West York Area School District and Fishing Creek Elementary with the West Shore School District both closed over the weekend and opened for in-person instruction Monday after each recorded two new COVID-19 cases, according to separate district announcements.