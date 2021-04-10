Saturday update: two deaths, 225 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 225 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the county's case total to 41,076 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were two additional local deaths reported, elevating the local death toll at 757 . There have been 142,420 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in York County, about 3.4% of the total 4,220,187 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 4,882 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total 1,068,974. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 40 additional deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 25,402

As of Saturday, there were over 31 million COVID-19 cases and 561,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 134.7 million cases and more than 2.9 million deaths.