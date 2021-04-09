Police: Yorker hits wife with cooking pot over 30-year-old issue

A West Manheim Township man was arrested after he allegedly struck his wife with a cooking pot over an issue that happened more than 30 years ago.

Vandy Lee Reed, 51, of the first block of Smeach Drive, is charged with felony strangulation as well as simple assault and harassment, which are misdemeanors.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Richard T. Thomas and released on a $10,000 unsecured bail, meaning he didn't have to post cash to remain free but could forfeit that amount if he misses court hearings.

West Manheim Township Police responded about 8:15 p.m. Monday to Reed's residence when his daughter called police after she heard her mother yelling and cooking pots rattling in the kitchen, according to charging documents.

The wife told police Reed was angry about "a matter that happened over 30 years ago" and had called and texted her throughout the day saying "he hated her, and wanted a divorce," according to charging documents.

The couple fought when Reed came home, with him shoving her a few times, police said. Reed attempted to hit her with a closed fist before he "grabbed a cooking pot that was sitting on the counter" in the kitchen and struck her, police said.

The pot hit her left hand which caused redness, swelling and a tingling, according to charging documents, which said Reed then started strangle his wife until she was able to push him off.

Reed smelled of alcohol and appeared to be under the influence, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 22 before District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer.