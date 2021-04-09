Police: No, lungs found at York City intersection aren't human

A set of lungs found in the middle of a York City intersection turned out to be from an animal, according to police.

York City Police responded about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to West Market Street and Richland Avenue for a report of what appeared to be a set of lungs lying in the road, according to a department news release.

The lungs fell off a meat truck and were traced back to a meat processing company, police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said.

"Our guys were able to make contact with the meat processing company and made them aware, and they actually confirmed that through GPS that the time and location matched up," Lentz said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said her office was never notified about the lungs but should have been.

"(I'm) not sure where the parts are, but we generally should have been called from the start to come view the remains and measure them, just as we do with bones that are found," Gay said in an email.

Lentz said he doesn't know where the lungs are either.

"I'm assuming that they came back and got them," he said. "But it didn't say in the report and that officer is not working today."

Lentz said after consulting with Gay, the department will certainly contact the coroner's office if something like this happens again moving forward.