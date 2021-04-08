Police: Suspect in West York after-hours party homicide captured

Police have arrested a man accused of gunning down another man in February outside an after-hours party at a Caribbean restaurant in West York.

Ronald Cilik Boyd Jr, 29, was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals and York County Drug Task Force, according to a West York Borough Police news release.

Boyd is charged with criminal homicide and is in York County Prison without bail. Homicide is a no bail offense in Pennsylvania because of the severity of the crime.

He was arraigned before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr. on Thursday.

Boyd was wanted in the slaying of Angel Perez II, 30, who was targeted and shot about 3 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of West Market Street, according to police.

Perez, of Marion Road in Springettsbury Township, died at WellSpan York Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot in the chest at close range, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Investigators believe there was bad blood between the men. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 21 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy.