Police: Cash offered for ID of two in York City shots fired incident

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification of two suspects involved in a shots fired incident last month in York City.

The shots fired happened about 1 p.m. March 29 in the 600 block of East Market Street, according to a York City Police news release.

The suspects were wearing red and black hoodies and fled in a grayish four-door sedan, police said.

The cash is available for information on either shooter. Surveillance video that helps investigators positively identify one of the shooters is an example, according to the release.

Police didn't indicate how much the reward is.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234 or emailing ashaffer@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

