Troopers: 37-year-old woman missing in York County

A 37-year-old woman went missing on Easter weekend in York County, according to state police.

Stacy Lynn Snyder may be on foot in the Windsor/Craley area of York County, according to a news release.

Troopers said they are concerned for her safety.

Snyder is a 5-foot 1-inch woman who was last seen wearing pants and a long-sleeve shirt, both light colored, and her hair was in a bun, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 717-428-1011.