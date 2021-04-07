Police: Man driving BMW impersonated cop in York Township

A man driving a black BMW customized with flashing red and blue lights is impersonating police and pulling people over, police said.

The imposter pulled a car over about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Pauline Drive in York Township, according to a York Area Regional Police news release.

"The impersonator (got) out of the car yelling at the driver he had stopped," the release state. "Please call 911 if you see this vehicle stopping other cars."

The car's license plate was covered, and York Area Regional Police believe this charlatan isn't one of their officers, according to the release.

People can call 911 to verify if a traffic stop is legitimate.