Police: Man arrested on drug, gun charges a person of interest in York City shootings

A 19-year-old York City man arrested Monday on felony drug and firearm charges is a person of interest in several shootings, according to York City Police.

Anthony Xavier “A-Rod” Colon faces a charge of possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number and three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs. All are felonies.

He also faces three counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not legally allowed to and a charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. All are misdemeanors.

Colon was arraigned Monday before District Judge Keith L. Albright and is in York County Prison without bail, according to court records.

York City Police also named Colon as a person of interest in several recent shootings and shots fired reports, according to a news release.

More:Police identify man killed in West Manchester Twp. stabbing; suspect held in Va.

More:York City sees record number of shootings in first quarter of 2021

More:Shootings jumped 34% in York City in 2020

Colon was arrested Feb. 14, 2020, in the 1000 block of North George Street also on felony drug charges and was released on supervised bail, according to the release.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Colon on a warrant in Dover Township after the York City Police Narcotics Unit in February purchased heroin and/or fentanyl from Colon, the release states.

Consequently, his bail in the 2020 case has been revoked, according to the release.

“While Mr. Colon maintains the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty, we are greatly appreciative of the efforts of Probation Services in having Mr. Colon’s supervised bail revoked and him being incarcerated pending disposition of his case," York County District Attorney Dave Sunday stated in the news release.

The York City Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force from York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police, York County District Attorney’s Office and Northern York County Regional Police participated in Colon's arrest, according to the release.