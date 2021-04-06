York County food inspections: Two fire stations flagged, restaurant needs 'major cleaning'
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 30 to April 6:
OUT OF COMPLIANCE
Inspected April 2, 2021
WRIGHTSVILLE STEAM FIRE ENGINE HOSE CO. #1 125 S. SECOND ST., WRIGHTSVILLE
- The food facility isn't removing dead pests. The inspector observed a deceased mouse lying on the kitchen floor during inspection.
- An accumulation of soil and old food residue was on the bottom shelving of the freezer and refrigerator.
- There was a large accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris in the kitchen shelving area.
- The fryer had an accumulation of grease, dirt and food residue all around the top side.
- A potato cutter had old food caked on residue.
- The microwave had old food splash and residue all around the inside.
- There were numerous rodent droppings on the pantry shelving, which houses food and condiments.
- The kitchen and pantry showed evidence of rodents, but the facility has a pest control program.
- Walls, corners and ledges throughout the kitchen are extremely dirty with cobwebs, dust and dirt.
- The flooring within the entire kitchen had a large accumulation of old food residue, grease splash and dirt debris.
Inspected April 1, 2021
EUREKA FIRE CO. 82 N. MAIN ST. STEWARTSTOWN
- The plumbing system wasn't in good condition. Three compartment sinks were leaking at the PVC piping underside during inspection.
- The walk-in freezer wasn't operating and displayed a temperature of 70 degrees.
Inspected March 30, 2021
NO. 1 SZECHUAN CHINESE 14625 MOUNT AIRY RD. STE. 102 SHREWSBURY
- The entire kitchen — including underneath the equipment, corners, walls and flooring — is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of major cleaning.
- Food was stored open with no covering in the walk-in freezer.
- The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than the required 50-100 ppm.
- The Bain Marie wasn't cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and soil underneath the hood closure, which is a non-food contact surface.
- Chemical sanitizer wasn't being used on equipment and utensils after wash and before use.
- Sanitizer wasn't available for clean-up or wipe down in the facility.
- The plumbing system wasn't maintained. The hand sink was broken and only the cold nozzle was operating at the time of inspection.
- The hood vents and suppression lines had a very large accumulation of black grease build-up over-top of the wok area.
- The underside of the refrigerator, walk-in cooler and Bain Marie handles all had a large accumulation of caked on food or dirt residue.
- Wet wiping cloths weren't being stored in sanitizer solution.
- Numerous food storage containers had a large accumulation of food splash, dirt, old food residue and debris on surfaces that are non-food contact.
- The kitchen prep-table shelving — bottom underside areas — had a large accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue. It's in need of immediate cleaning.
- The wok area had a large build-up of encrusted grease and soil accumulation.
- Clean food equipment — stainless steel bowls — were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.
- Clean food equipment — plastic to-go food containers — was stored uncovered or not inverted on kitchen shelving.
More:York County food inspections: This Walmart has 'massive amount' of rodent droppings
IN COMPLIANCE:
Inspected April 5, 2021
BROTHERS PIZZA, JACKSON TWP
Inspected April 3, 2021
MILL CREEK MARKET LLC, YOE BORO
MT ROSE LIONS CLUB, YORK TWP
Inspected April 2, 2021
A & B PIZZATOWN DBA BRUNO'S PIZZATOWN, FAIRVIEW TWP
CASA D'ORIA PIZZA, WRIGHTSVILLE BORO
FARM TO FREEZER YORK LLC, HELLAM TWP
FAT BOYS PIZZA & TACOS, FAIRVIEW TWP
HOMEWOOD SUITES, MANCHESTER TWP
Inspected April 1, 2021
FAIRVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, FAIRVIEW TWP
MESSINA`S PIZZA, STEWARTSTOWN BORO
PINKY'S BBQ MFF TYPE 4, BERWICK TWP
SHEETZ # 413, DILLSBURG BORO
WENDY'S #6426, CARROLL TWP
Inspected March 31, 2021
BAKE MY DAY CAFE MFF TYPE 4, DOVER TWP
DOVER AREA HIGH SHOOL, DOVER TWP
DOVER AREA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, DOVER BORO
GUAPO'S FAMOUS PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
JEFFERSON VOLUNTEER FIRE, JEFFERSON BORO
MB & G MART, INC, NEW SALEM BORO
NORTH SALEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DOVER TWP
SHEETZ #224, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
STRINESTOWN COMM FIRE CO, CONEWAGO TWP
SUBWAY, NEW SALEM BORO
SUBWAY #2736, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
VICTORY ATHLETIC ASSN, SPRING GARDEN TWP
Inspected March 30, 2021
BRIARWOOD GOLF CLUB #2, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
CHICK-FIL-A, SHREWSBURY BORO
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHILD DEV CTR, DALLASTOWN BORO
CONEWAGO INN, NEWBERRY TWP
DALLASTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DALLASTOWN BORO
GIANT FOOD #6310, CARROLL TWP
JIMBOB'S CHUCKWAGON, JEFFERSON BORO
PIZZA AL BACIO LLC, MANCHESTER TWP
RIVER ROCK ACADEMY, SPRING GROVE BORO
SPRING GROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, JACKSON TWP
SPRING GROVE ELEMENTARY, JACKSON TWP,
THERITS, JEFFERSON BORO