York County food inspections: Two fire stations flagged, restaurant needs 'major cleaning'

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 30 to April 6:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected April 2, 2021

WRIGHTSVILLE STEAM FIRE ENGINE HOSE CO. #1 125 S. SECOND ST., WRIGHTSVILLE

The food facility isn't removing dead pests. The inspector observed a deceased mouse lying on the kitchen floor during inspection.

An accumulation of soil and old food residue was on the bottom shelving of the freezer and refrigerator.

There was a large accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris in the kitchen shelving area.

The fryer had an accumulation of grease, dirt and food residue all around the top side.

A potato cutter had old food caked on residue.

The microwave had old food splash and residue all around the inside.

There were numerous rodent droppings on the pantry shelving, which houses food and condiments.

The kitchen and pantry showed evidence of rodents, but the facility has a pest control program.

Walls, corners and ledges throughout the kitchen are extremely dirty with cobwebs, dust and dirt.

The flooring within the entire kitchen had a large accumulation of old food residue, grease splash and dirt debris.



Inspected April 1, 2021

EUREKA FIRE CO. 82 N. MAIN ST. STEWARTSTOWN

The plumbing system wasn't in good condition. Three compartment sinks were leaking at the PVC piping underside during inspection.

The walk-in freezer wasn't operating and displayed a temperature of 70 degrees.



Inspected March 30, 2021

NO. 1 SZECHUAN CHINESE 14625 MOUNT AIRY RD. STE. 102 SHREWSBURY

The entire kitchen — including underneath the equipment, corners, walls and flooring — is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of major cleaning.

Food was stored open with no covering in the walk-in freezer.

The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than the required 50-100 ppm.

The Bain Marie wasn't cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and soil underneath the hood closure, which is a non-food contact surface.

Chemical sanitizer wasn't being used on equipment and utensils after wash and before use.

Sanitizer wasn't available for clean-up or wipe down in the facility.

The plumbing system wasn't maintained. The hand sink was broken and only the cold nozzle was operating at the time of inspection.

The hood vents and suppression lines had a very large accumulation of black grease build-up over-top of the wok area.

The underside of the refrigerator, walk-in cooler and Bain Marie handles all had a large accumulation of caked on food or dirt residue.

Wet wiping cloths weren't being stored in sanitizer solution.

Numerous food storage containers had a large accumulation of food splash, dirt, old food residue and debris on surfaces that are non-food contact.

The kitchen prep-table shelving — bottom underside areas — had a large accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue. It's in need of immediate cleaning.

The wok area had a large build-up of encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Clean food equipment — stainless steel bowls — were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Clean food equipment — plastic to-go food containers — was stored uncovered or not inverted on kitchen shelving.



More:York County food inspections: This Walmart has 'massive amount' of rodent droppings

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected April 5, 2021

BROTHERS PIZZA, JACKSON TWP

Inspected April 3, 2021

MILL CREEK MARKET LLC, YOE BORO

MT ROSE LIONS CLUB, YORK TWP

Inspected April 2, 2021

A & B PIZZATOWN DBA BRUNO'S PIZZATOWN, FAIRVIEW TWP

CASA D'ORIA PIZZA, WRIGHTSVILLE BORO

FARM TO FREEZER YORK LLC, HELLAM TWP

FAT BOYS PIZZA & TACOS, FAIRVIEW TWP

HOMEWOOD SUITES, MANCHESTER TWP

Inspected April 1, 2021

FAIRVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, FAIRVIEW TWP

MESSINA`S PIZZA, STEWARTSTOWN BORO

PINKY'S BBQ MFF TYPE 4, BERWICK TWP

SHEETZ # 413, DILLSBURG BORO

WENDY'S #6426, CARROLL TWP

Inspected March 31, 2021

BAKE MY DAY CAFE MFF TYPE 4, DOVER TWP

DOVER AREA HIGH SHOOL, DOVER TWP

DOVER AREA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, DOVER BORO

GUAPO'S FAMOUS PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

JEFFERSON VOLUNTEER FIRE, JEFFERSON BORO

MB & G MART, INC, NEW SALEM BORO

NORTH SALEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DOVER TWP

SHEETZ #224, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

STRINESTOWN COMM FIRE CO, CONEWAGO TWP

SUBWAY, NEW SALEM BORO

SUBWAY #2736, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

VICTORY ATHLETIC ASSN, SPRING GARDEN TWP

Inspected March 30, 2021

BRIARWOOD GOLF CLUB #2, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

CHICK-FIL-A, SHREWSBURY BORO

CHRIST LUTHERAN CHILD DEV CTR, DALLASTOWN BORO

CONEWAGO INN, NEWBERRY TWP

DALLASTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DALLASTOWN BORO

GIANT FOOD #6310, CARROLL TWP

JIMBOB'S CHUCKWAGON, JEFFERSON BORO

PIZZA AL BACIO LLC, MANCHESTER TWP

RIVER ROCK ACADEMY, SPRING GROVE BORO

SPRING GROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, JACKSON TWP

SPRING GROVE ELEMENTARY, JACKSON TWP,

THERITS, JEFFERSON BORO