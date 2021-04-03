'We never saw it coming': A Manchester teen took his own life, now his family wants to save others

The family of a 16-year-old who took his own life last month in East Manchester Township is grappling for answers — and a local suicide prevention advocate says it's important to know the warning signs of suicide ideation.

Erik M. Rivas was a hunter who respected animals and loved nature, so it wasn't unusual for him to leave the house often and go for walks, said grandmother Julia Weyant.

However, the Manchester teen never came back this time, and family members now say his suicide felt like a slap in the face because they never saw it coming.

"It's not just us as a family that can't grasp this. The school can't, the church he went to can't; nobody ever saw this coming from him — never," Weyant said. "That's what was so bad, because he never showed a sign up until I found his empty bed on Tuesday morning."

Rivas died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen at 9:23 a.m. March 23 near railroad tracks in the area of Gut Road and Wago Road in East Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Northeastern Regional Police responded after Norfolk Southern Railway employees discovered his body and called 911, according to Weyant — who was already at the police station when the call came through because she had been searching for Rivas that morning.

'Such a great gentleman': The teen had received treatment — taking antidepressants, going to therapy — for about two years, and he showed signs of progress leading up to his death, family members said.

"We all thought he really did conquer his voices and his fears, and he was growing up to be such a great gentleman," Weyant said. "How do we make people see this? Because we didn't."

Professional help and care from relatives wasn't enough, which is why Rivas' family members say they want to share his story — in the hopes that it will save others.

York County has had 12 suicides so far in 2021, and Rivas is the only minor, county Coroner Pam Gay said.

Despite a significant decline in the number of suicides over the past two years in the county — there were 60 in 2020, down from 70 in 2019, and 92 in 2018 — one death is still too many, said Cindy Richard, chairperson of the nonprofit Suicide Prevention of York

There probably were warning signs in Rivas' suicide like in many cases, but people don't know what they are, she said.

"They just didn't see the warning signs either because they didn't know them, or they weren't just loud and clear and a lot of times, they're not loud and clear," Richard said.

Warning signs: Suicides are complex and occur due to a combination of factors rather than any single reason, she said.

One warning sign, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is when someone talks about being a burden to others, which Rivas' family members said was how he often viewed himself.

Another is showing signs of relief or sudden improvement, which his family said they also saw in Rivas.

"That's what fools people because they think that they've finally got this person over the hump," Richard said. "You can't let your guard down because at that point, they, one, are either deciding not to take their life or, two, they are comfortable with taking their life. The plan is in place. They know when they're going to do it."

It's especially the case if they've already planned their funeral, Richard said.

Rivas left a suicide letter detailing his past traumas and how he wanted to deal with them on his own because he didn't want to burden his family, according to family members. Rivas also laid out particular instructions for his burial in the letter, his aunt Brandi Weyant-Ceron said.

"The majority of the people who die by suicide would give the shirt off their back to anyone. And so they're seen as a very caring, loving, taking care of other people type of person," Richard said. "What people think is the type of person who takes their life, there is no type, but people feel like there is. And the person who takes their life does not match up with that type of person that they have in their mind."

Another sign is withdrawal from activities. Rivas was cut off from in-person interactions at school because of the COVID shutdown, Weyant said, adding she believes that this played a part.

It's unclear the extent to which the pandemic has increased the national rate of teen suicides, but experts emphasize that suicides can be prevented, even during times of extraordinary stress.

"He was getting mental health help but a lot of times it's just not enough for many reasons. A lot of people have died by suicide within the same day or days after they've been released from a mental health care facility," Richard said. "I don't know (why)."

Most Americans said in a 2020 national survey that they would step in to stop someone they know who is at risk of suicide. But the problem is the signs don't always register with family members, which appears to be the case with Rivas' family, she said.

A public memorial for Rivas was held Wednesday evening at Bible Baptist Church in Conewago Township. The Northeastern High School junior was buried Wednesday and would have turned 17 the next day.

"I think we probably did do what we were supposed to do," Weyant-Ceron said. "Ultimately, a part of this counted on him to open up to us, but I just feel like, was there something else I could have said that would have been the right question to have him share with us what he was feeling?"

As Richard put it, "It's OK to not be OK."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255 and people can contact Suicide Prevention of York at 717-451-6411 for resources.