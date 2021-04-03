Saturday update: 1 new death, 173 new cases in York County

York County saw one new death linked to COVID-19 and fewer new cases Saturday than the day before, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total hit 39,993 on Saturday, an increase of 173 over the prior day, which is one case fewer than Friday's increase of 174. The local death toll is 752 since the outbreak began.

There have been 140,330 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,162,432 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 5,343 additional cases reported, bringing the total 1,038,749. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 40 additional deaths. The state death toll now stands at 25,188

As of Saturday, there were 30.6 million COVID-19 cases and 554,300 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 130.5 million cases and 2.8 million deaths.