Police: 'Body' on I-83 overpass was actually a sex doll

Police responding to a report of a dead body on an overpass of Interstate 83 found a 6-foot sex doll instead, according to a York Area Regional Police news release.

"It was actually a life-sized sex doll," said Lt. Ken Schollenberger. "It was in a very flimsy cardboard box. We have no idea how it got there."

Police responded about 8 p.m. March 23 to Dew Drop Road at the I-83 overpass after a passerby called 911, Schollenberger said.

The responding officer discovered the doll and asked for backup to help dispose of it in a dumpster, he said.

"It's the first I've ever seen," Schollenberger said. "We've had dead animals in boxes and things like that, but nothing like this."

Unless someone is trained to render first aid, calling police in cases like this one is the correct response, he said.

