Dover Elementary closed Thursday due to COVID-19

Dover Elementary is the latest York County school to close this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The school closed Thursday after recording four new cases in the last 14 days, according to Dover Area School District's COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard did not specify when the building would reopen to students. Friday is a holiday for the district, so the earliest students could return is Monday.

Overall, Dover has recorded 12 cases across its seven buildings in the last 14 days, but all other buildings remain open. Dover Area High School also has four recorded cases on the dashboard, but the school is large enough that four cases do not warrant a closure under state guidance.

Thirteen other schools in York County have already closed this week because of COVID-19 cases. Northern York County School District closed three schools — Northern Elementary, Wellsville Elementary and Northern High School — all of which ascheduled to reopen Monday. York City School District closed all 10 of its buildings Tuesday in order to complete deep cleaning and will reopen schools to students next Tuesday.

The closures follow a month that was packed with school closures as several districts expanded their reopening plans and thousands of employees were vaccinated for COVID-19. Throughout March, there were at least 26 local school closures, with several schools closing multiple times.