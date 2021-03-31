York County food inspections: This Walmart has 'massive amount' of rodent droppings
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 23 to March 30:
WAL-MART SUPERCENTER #2205 1800 LOUCKS RD. STE. 100, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
- The inspector observed that the food facility isn't frequently removing dead or trapped rodents. There are old, deceased rodents trapped in pest control devices within the lawn and garden areas.
- The lawn, garden and food areas of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of major cleaning.
- The inspector saw rodents running around in the lawn and garden area during the investigation.
- There is evidence of rodents in rear lawn and garden areas, even though the facility has a pest control program.
- The inspector recommends the facility contact pest control immediately.
- There are potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the lawn and garden areas due to large amount of rodent droppings, massive amount. Bags have numerous torn or cut holes.
- The rear door located in the lawn and garden area of the food facility has a rusty hole at the bottom area of door, causing an opening or gap that doesn't protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
More:York County food inspections: Duck thawing in wash basin, sushi area 'extremely dirty'
IN COMPLIANCE:
Inspected March 26, 2021
DOVER AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DOVER BORO
DOVER VALLEY FAMILY RESTAURANT, DOVER TWP
GLACIER FLAKES, CONEWAGO TWP
LEIB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DOVER TWP
SADHRA ENTERPRISES INC., WINDSOR TWP
SON'S OF SICILY, SHREWSBURY BORO
WEIGELSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DOVER TWP
Inspected March 25, 2021
CLEARVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO
CONEWAGO TWP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CONEWAGO TWP
DAIRY DAN HANOVER (MOBILE UNIT), CONEWAGO TWP
DOUGH & ARROWS, PENN TWP
DOUGH & ARROWS MFF TYPE 3, PENN TWP
FRAVA INC. T/A GENOVA'S, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
MIGNANO'S PIZZA, FELTON BORO
PENN STATE UNIVERSITY-YORK CAMPUS, SPRING GARDEN TWP
ROMA'S PIZZA & RESTAURANT, DALLASTOWN BORO
SUSQUEHANNA AREA SENIOR CENTER, LOWER WINDSOR TWP
WASHINGTON STREET SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO
WEIS MARKETS #043, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
Inspected March 24, 2021
BEEF JERKY OUTLET, MANCHESTER TWP
CRABBS TROPICAL TREAT, BERWICK TWP, ADAMS COUNTY
HANOVER MIDDLE SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO
HANOVER SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO
OLIVE GARDEN #137, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
SIGN OF THE HORSE, HANOVER BORO
SOUTH MOUNTAIN ELEMENTARY, FRANKLIN TWP
SUBWAY 2799, MANCHESTER TWP
VIKING ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION, WEST YORK BORO
Inspected March 23, 2021
BARESVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PENN TWP
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB #63, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
BUFFALO WILD WINGS, PENN TWP
DUNKIN DONUTS, DILLSBURG BORO
MANHEIM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CODORUS TWP
MASA BISTRO, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
MCDONALD`S #12962, CARROLL TWP
SOUTH WESTERN HIGH SCHOOL, PENN TWP
THE PIG N OUT GRILL(MFF 3), WEST MANCHESTER TWP
WEIS MARKETS #071, WEST MANCHESTER TWP