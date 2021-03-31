York County food inspections: This Walmart has 'massive amount' of rodent droppings

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 23 to March 30:

WAL-MART SUPERCENTER #2205 1800 LOUCKS RD. STE. 100, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

The inspector observed that the food facility isn't frequently removing dead or trapped rodents. There are old, deceased rodents trapped in pest control devices within the lawn and garden areas.

The lawn, garden and food areas of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of major cleaning.

The inspector saw rodents running around in the lawn and garden area during the investigation.

There is evidence of rodents in rear lawn and garden areas, even though the facility has a pest control program.

The inspector recommends the facility contact pest control immediately.

There are potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the lawn and garden areas due to large amount of rodent droppings, massive amount. Bags have numerous torn or cut holes.

The rear door located in the lawn and garden area of the food facility has a rusty hole at the bottom area of door, causing an opening or gap that doesn't protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

More:York County food inspections: Duck thawing in wash basin, sushi area 'extremely dirty'

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected March 26, 2021

DOVER AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DOVER BORO

DOVER VALLEY FAMILY RESTAURANT, DOVER TWP

GLACIER FLAKES, CONEWAGO TWP

LEIB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DOVER TWP

SADHRA ENTERPRISES INC., WINDSOR TWP

SON'S OF SICILY, SHREWSBURY BORO

WEIGELSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DOVER TWP

Inspected March 25, 2021

CLEARVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO

CONEWAGO TWP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CONEWAGO TWP

DAIRY DAN HANOVER (MOBILE UNIT), CONEWAGO TWP

DOUGH & ARROWS, PENN TWP

DOUGH & ARROWS MFF TYPE 3, PENN TWP

FRAVA INC. T/A GENOVA'S, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

MIGNANO'S PIZZA, FELTON BORO

PENN STATE UNIVERSITY-YORK CAMPUS, SPRING GARDEN TWP

ROMA'S PIZZA & RESTAURANT, DALLASTOWN BORO

SUSQUEHANNA AREA SENIOR CENTER, LOWER WINDSOR TWP

WASHINGTON STREET SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO

WEIS MARKETS #043, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

Inspected March 24, 2021

BEEF JERKY OUTLET, MANCHESTER TWP

CRABBS TROPICAL TREAT, BERWICK TWP, ADAMS COUNTY

HANOVER MIDDLE SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO

HANOVER SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, HANOVER BORO

OLIVE GARDEN #137, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

SIGN OF THE HORSE, HANOVER BORO

SOUTH MOUNTAIN ELEMENTARY, FRANKLIN TWP

SUBWAY 2799, MANCHESTER TWP

VIKING ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION, WEST YORK BORO

Inspected March 23, 2021

BARESVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PENN TWP

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB #63, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

BUFFALO WILD WINGS, PENN TWP

DUNKIN DONUTS, DILLSBURG BORO

MANHEIM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CODORUS TWP

MASA BISTRO, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

MCDONALD`S #12962, CARROLL TWP

SOUTH WESTERN HIGH SCHOOL, PENN TWP

THE PIG N OUT GRILL(MFF 3), WEST MANCHESTER TWP

WEIS MARKETS #071, WEST MANCHESTER TWP