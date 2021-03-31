Police: Woman kicks officer in groin in Dallastown

A Dallastown woman will be charged after she allegedly kicked an officer in the groin, according to charging documents.

Ashley M. Nispel, 31, of the first block of East Boundary Avenue, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault. She hadn't been arraigned as of Wednesday.

York Area Regional Police were serving a warrant about 12:25 p.m. March 24 at Nispel's residence, police said. The responding officers were familiar with Nispel, according to the complaint.

They found a handwritten note taped to her door "stating she was at her father's grave site and wanted to handle things her own way," charging documents state.

The three officers eventually found her at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens cemetery sitting in her car. Nispel refused to listen when they confronted her, and she fought and resisted arrest, police said.

The woman kicked one of the officers in the groin as police placed her in the cruiser, causing the officer to double over in pain, according to charging documents. Nispel then slipped out of her handcuffs, police said.

