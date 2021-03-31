Police identify man killed in West Manchester Twp. stabbing; suspect held in Va.

Police have charged a suspect and released the name of a man who was stabbed to death Tuesday morning in West Manchester Township.

Robert Runkle, 65, was found dead from apparent stab wounds inside a residence in the first block of North Gotwalt Street, according to a Wednesday news release from West Manchester Township Police.

Investigators charged Brian K. Peters Jr., 33, with criminal homicide in the deadly stabbing. He is awaiting extradition at the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover, Virginia, according to the release.

"Peters is believed to have stayed at the residence with Runkle for some amount of time before this homicide occurred," the release state. "After the homicide, Peters stole Runkle’s vehicle and left the scene."

Police responded about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday and found Runkle's body inside the house.

Troopers and Virginia State Police located Peters southbound on I-95 in Hanover County, Virginia, and arrested him without incident, according to the release.

Peters allegedly said before he left that he was "headed outside the local area to commit additional crimes of violence," police said.

The investigation showed Peters was wanted for a different homicide in Brevard County, Florida, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Sean J. Conway at 717-792-9514.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

West Manchester Township Police were called to 34 North Gotwalt Street in West Manchester Township on March 30, 2021 at 0725 for the report of a man who was deceased from apparent stab wounds.

