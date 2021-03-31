Northern York County closes three schools this week due to COVID-19

Northern York County School District closed its third school this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to its buildings.

Northern High School closed Wednesday after recording six cases within 14 days. Students will be taught under a remote learning model until the district's Easter break, which begins Thursday. The high school will reopen to students Monday.

The district closed two other schools this week, Wellsville Elementary and Northern Elementary, after each school recorded two cases within 14 days. Both elementary schools are also set to reopen to students Monday.

The high school closure caps off a heavy month of closures across York County. Throughout March, there were at least 26 temporary school closures, including seven in Northern York County.

According to state guidelines that Northern York County officials agreed to follow, school buildings must close for at least three days when enough COVID-19 cases are linked to the building within a 14-day period. Smaller schools, like elementary schools, require just two cases to temporarily close, while the threshold for larger schools to close is at least six cases.