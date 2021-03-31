Autopsy: York City teen died from gunshot wound to chest, back

A teen who was killed last weekend in York City died from a gunshot wound to the chest and back, according to a Tuesday autopsy.

Tyree Smart, 16, of the 100 block of Neater Street in York City, died Saturday when he was shot while walking outside, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

York City Police responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 300 block of West Newton Avenue, where offices found Tyree with the fatal gunshot wound, according to police. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police. Call 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234 or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.