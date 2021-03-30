York City School District closes all schools for the week

York City School District has closed all schools for the rest of the week to complete deep cleaning, while another elementary school in the Northern York County School District is closed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Wellsville Elementary closed Tuesday after recording two recent COVID-19 cases, according to Northern York County's website. The closure will overlap with the district's Easter break, which begins Thursday, so the school won't reopen to students until Monday.

York City officials said on the district's website that the districtwide closures were "out of an abundance of caution and in order to deep clean buildings." All 10 schools closed Tuesday and will reopen next Tuesday, incorporating time for deep cleaning and the district's Easter break.

According to York City's COVID-19 dashboard, the district has recorded seven cases across its buildings since March 22, with three of them recorded Monday.

This is the second closure for Wellsville Elementary during the month of March. The school previously closed for three days March 16 after recording two cases.

More:Central York Middle School, Northern Elementary closed due to COVID-19

More:York County school districts consider making virtual learning options permanent beyond pandemic

Another Northern York County school, Northern Elementary, closed Monday after recording two cases. This month alone, the district has had six closures — all of them elementary schools.

March has been a big month for school closures across York County. Counting the York City closures, there have been at least 25 local school closures this month, with several schools closing multiple times.