Police: Man killed in West Manchester Township

A man was killed early Tuesday morning in West Manchester Township, and police have a suspect in custody, according to a news release.

Officers were dispatched to the first block of North Gotwalt Street, where they found the victim in a residence, West Manchester Township Police said.

A man is in custody in Virginia, and the suspect and the victim knew each other, police said. There is no threat to the public.

More information will be released after the victim's family has been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Sgt. Sean J. Conway at 717-792-9514.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.

— Contact Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.