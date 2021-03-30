Police: 13-year-old shot Monday in York City

A 13-year-old boy was shot Monday evening in York City, police said.

York City Police responded about 6:40 p.m. in the 100 block of South Newberry Street, where officers found the boy with a gunshot wound, according to a department news release.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to live, according to the release.

There was another shooting that killed a teen over the weekend in York City.

Tyree Smart, 16, of the 100 block of Neater Street in York City, was shot Saturday while walking in 300 block of West Newton Avenue and died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234 or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.

— Contact Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.