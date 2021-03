Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ashley Thompson: of Red Lion, March 27, a son.

Heather and Justin Durange: of Dover, March 27, a son.

Erica Little and Erick Toscano: of Stewartstown, March 27, a daughter.

Brandi Schluter and Devon O'neal: of Hanover, March 28, a daughter.