Central York Middle School, Northern Elementary closed due to COVID-19

Central York Middle School and Northern Elementary were closed Monday due to issues related to COVID-19.

Staffing shortages linked to COVID-19 caused the closure at Central York Middle School on Monday, according to Central York School District's website. The building had recorded three recent cases as of Friday, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. The announcement did not mention when the school would reopen.

Northern Elementary is closed Monday through Wednesday after recording two COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period, according to Northern York County School District's website. The school will reopen Thursday, the announcement said.

Both Central York and Northern York County school districts have closed several schools this month. During the month of March, there have been at least 14 local school closures, with eight of them from Northern York County or Central York.

This is the second closure this month for Central York Middle School. The school closed March 9 after recording a surge of COVID-19 cases, which reached up to 12 cases linked to the building within 14 days. Central York High School just reopened Monday after recording eight recent cases.

Northern York County has closed five schools in March, including the Northern Elementary closure. Dillsburg Elementary and Wellsville Elementary closed after each recorded two cases within 14 days. South Mountain Elementary closed twice this month after recording three COVID-19 cases for each closure.

All York County school districts agreed to comply with state guidelines regarding school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic while there is substantial transmission levels within the county. The guidelines instruct schools to temporarily close when enough cases are recorded within 14 days, depending on the size of the building.

Smaller buildings, like elementary schools, have to record as little as two recent cases to warrant a closure. Larger schools can record up to six cases before meeting the threshold to close.