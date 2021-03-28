Local and national companies join forces to give East Berlin veteran a new roof

An East Berlin veteran will soon have a much-needed roof replacement thanks to a local roofing business and a nationwide program aiming to give back to those who have served the country.

U.S. Navy veteran Thomas Hertz, 86, will be gifted with a new roof Tuesday morning.

"He was just the perfect candidate," said Andy Bealing, owner of Bealing Roofing and Exteriors Inc. in Hanover. "It's bad. It's leaking. He doesn't have the money to fix it."

Bealing estimated it would cost $8,000 for the upgrade, which includes material, labor and profit, but his company and the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project have teamed up to cover the cost.

Owens Corning Foundation spokesperson Kate Helander said Hertz is the first person in York County to participate in the nonprofit's roof replacement project.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which will be providing the material, has replaced more than 250 roofs for deserving veterans across the United States since the program's inception in 2016, according to a news release.

Bealing, who's donating the labor, said about seven workers will be installing the new roof from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the third consecutive year the Hanover roofing business has organized and carried out a free roofing replacement for veterans, Bealing said, and 25 people applied this time.

"Whenever you do something like this, the reactions are priceless. It's worth every penny," he said. "It happens every time. Every single vet we've done this for, they all start crying. "

More:Flaw in the system? Why 70-year-old is facing 7 years in prison for alleged candy bar theft

Hertz, who was selected earlier this month, was not available for comments.