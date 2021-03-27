Saturday COVID update: New cases in York County more than double a day earlier

The number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in York County was more than double the number a day prior, according to the state Department of Health.

The county's case total hit 39,355 on Saturday, an increase of 588 cases over the day before, which saw 246 new cases, according to the Health Department.

There were no new deaths. So far, 746 people have died from the virus in York County since the outbreak began, state records show.

More:GALLERY: Take a look at York County's mass vaccination clinic

Statewide, the case total hit 1,012,299 an increase of 7,132 cases over the day prior. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 33 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,986.

More:More than 2,300 York County school employees have received COVID-19 vaccine

As of Saturday in the United States, there have been over 30.1 million COVID-19 cases and about 548,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 126.2 million cases and more than 2.7 million deaths.