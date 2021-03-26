Friday COVID update: 246 new cases in York County

There were hundreds of new positive COVID-19 cases reported Friday in York County, but no new deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

The county's case total hit 38,767 on Friday, an increase of 246 cases over the day before, according to the Health Department.

So far, 746 people have died from the virus in York County since the outbreak began, state records show.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,005,167 an increase of 4,927 cases over the day prior. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 36 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,953.

More:York County launches online COVID-19 vaccine hub

As of Friday in the United States, there have been 30.1 million COVID-19 cases and about 546,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 125.6 million cases and more than 2.7 million deaths.

.