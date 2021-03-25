Police: Three armed men robbed employees outside Spring Garden Twp. store

Police need help identifying people of interest after two Central Mart store employees were robbed at gunpoint in Spring Garden Township.

The robbery happened about 10:25 p.m. March 4 at the rear of the store, located at 1200 Mount Rose Ave, according to a Spring Garden Township Police news release.

Police said the three robbers were armed with pistols.

Police are also seeking information on the getaway vehicle, possibly an early 2000s Saturn L-Series in silver plum, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the identity of the men or on the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Don Harbaugh at 717-843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477, or text a tip to 274637.