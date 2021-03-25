NEWS

Local obituaries for Thursday, March 25

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Boltz, Thomas

Clements, Robert

Eppley, Diamond

Flinchbaugh, Margaret

Garrison, Mary

Goss, Clinton

Hurd, Paul

Knaub, Kathryn

Krebs, Louise

Lankford, Candace

Laucks, J.

Lucia, Carolee

Riggs, Linster

Rivas, Erik

Roth, Kenneth

Runk, Doris

Ruppert, Carl

Seim, Vernon

Shirey, Cletus

Wagner, Wilbert

Wagner, Wilbert

Wagner, Wilbert

Young, Dolores

Young, Dolores

Zimmerman, Dorothea