Fire displaces 11 in York City, kills two cats

A structure fire displaced eight adults and three children and killed two cats Wednesday night in York City, according to a news release.

Firefighters responded about 8 p.m. to the 200 block of West Jackson Street, where flames and smoke were billowing out of a residential building, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

More:Fires destroy two homes, injure two people in York County

Crews confined the fire to one building, but there was water and smoke damage to some connected properties, according to the release.

There was $190,000 in damages between the properties, and two cats perished in the fire, according to the release.

Officials said the fire was unintentional and appears to have been caused by an electrical failure from a microwave on the second floor.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, according the release.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.