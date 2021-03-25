Central York High School, Washington Heights Elementary close due to COVID-19

Central York High School and Washington Heights Elementary are closed for the rest of this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Central York School District announced the high school's closure on its website after the district's COVID-19 dashboard recorded eight recent cases linked to the building. The school is set to reopen to students Monday.

Washington Heights will also reopen to students Monday, according to an announcement from West Shore School District on Wednesday. The announcement did not reveal how many cases were recorded at the school. According to state guidance, a school the size of Washington Heights would require as little as two cases within 14 days to warrant a closure.

This is not the first recent COVID-19 closure for either district. West Shore has closed several schools in the last two weeks, including Washington Heights, which previously closed last Thursday and just reopened Monday after recording four cases. The district has also closed Newberry Elementary twice and Highland Elementary once.

Central York also closed its middle school March 9 after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the building. At one point, the school recorded as many as 12 cases within 14 days on its dashboard. The school reopened to students March 16.

Central York has recorded 12 COVID-19 cases over its seven buildings in the last 14 days, including the eight cases at the high school, according to the district's dashboard. West Shore has recorded three other cases outside of Washington Heights across its 13 remaining buildings, according to its dashboard.

The closures add to the list of at least 12 local schools that have temporarily closed in the last two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. This is happening as thousands of York County school employees received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of a rollout for educators announced by Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this month.