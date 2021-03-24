Two injured in early-morning fire in North Codorus Twp.

Two people were injured in a house fire where a woman escaped through a window, said North Codorus Township Fire Co. Fire Chief Tim Carr.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. Wednesday to a residential fire in the 1000 block of Ginger Lane in North Codorus Township.

"The neighbor noticed the smoke coming from the house, came over, woke up the residence," he said. "They did assist the one resident out the window, which is probably what led to most of the lacerations that she had."

The man and the woman also suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital by ambulance, Carr said.

Crews extinguished the fire in less than 30 minutes, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Carr said. There was heavy damage in the living room and smoke and water damage to the rest of the house, and the two residents are displaced

Carr said the house had no smoke detector, adding the occupants could have suffered less injuries if they had an earlier warning.

