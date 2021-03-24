Coroner: Teen died by suicide in East Manchester Twp.

A teen died by suicide Tuesday morning in East Manchester Township, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

The teen died at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Gut Road and Wago Road, near railroad tracks, according to the release. Northeastern Regional Police responded after his body was discovered, and the department is investigating.

The teen's identity will be released Wednesday after additional family are notified, according to the release. There will be no autopsy.