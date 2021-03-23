York County food inspections: Duck thawing in wash basin, sushi area 'extremely dirty'

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 16 to March 23:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected March 16, 2021

WILD GINGER YORK INC., 2444 EASTERN BLVD, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

The inspector observed several containers of fried noodles stored open with no covering in the kitchen area.

Raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler.

Laminate countertops were damaging, chipping, eroding and are not durable under this usage condition.

Cooking equipment, cold and hot holding equipment, storage containers and pans had encrusted grease and soil accumulation in the kitchen and sushi area.

Non-food contact surfaces such as shelving, plastic lining, equipment legs, doors, handles, attachments etc. were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Wet wiping cloths were not being stored in sanitizer solution throughout kitchen area.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the cooling units were not being date marked.

Unclean bowls used as dispensing utensils in bulk dry foods, ready to eat foods and raw foods.

The inspector observed in-use utensils stored on surfaces that are not clean to sight and touch.

Food utensils in rice cooker area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Linens not clean to sight used as covering and in direct contact with foods in the bain-marie cooling unit.

Dry foods, produce and prepared foods stored directly on the floor in storage, kitchen and interior of walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Frozen whole duck observed thawing in a wash basin of standing water on the floor under a storage shelf which is not an approved thawing method.

Duct tape used to repair broken storage shelving legs and torn cooling unit door gaskets is not an approved material for food equipment repair.

Cardboard were being utilized as a floor covering.

A flying insect control device (fly strips) located in kitchen food preparation and ware washing areas with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.

Filtration system hood, baffles, fire suppression pipes and attachments are filthy.

Wood legs supporting cooling unit and condiment shelf in the wok area are not smooth, non-absorbent, corrosion resistant.

Food preparation and storage equipment in kitchen area are covered with cardboard observed to be filthy and is an absorbent material.

Bain-marie units are not sloped adequately to completely drain condensate as evidences by interior bottom shelf wet with puddled stagnant liquid.

Mechanical ware washing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

An open employee's beverage containers screw capped variety were observed throughout food preparation areas.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Loose rubber door gaskets observed on most cooling unit doors.

Food contact surfaces throughout kitchen including but not limited to can opener cutting blade, cutting boards, food containers, food pans, utensils and preparation surfaces were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwashing sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Kitchen and sushi areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Walls, floors, floor drains and attachments in the kitchen area are heavily coated in grease old food and dirt.

Spray bottles of cleaner/detergent not clearly labeled with a manufacturer's label.

Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Several working containers of cleaner was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the kitchen area.

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected March 18, 2021

AMY'S CUSTOM CAKERY, DOVER BORO

ORE VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, YORK TWP

SARAH'S CREAMERY, DOVER BORO

SARAH'S CREAMERY LLC MFF TYPE 3, DOVER BORO

SARAH'S CREAMERY MFF TYPE 3, DOVER BORO

SARAH'S CREAMERY2 MFF TYPE 3, DOVER BORO

STONY BROOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

Inspected March 17, 2021

ARBY'S #8330, PENN TWP

BREW VINO, DOVER TWP

BRUSTER'S REAL ICE CREAM, HANOVER BORO

DILLSBURG TOBACCO OUTLET, CARROLL TWP

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #13128, DILLSBURG BORO

EL RANCHITO MFF TYPE 4, HANOVER BORO

EL RANCHITO MINI MARKET, HANOVER BORO

HANDEL'S ICE CREAM & YOGURT, YORK TWP

JUMBO CHINESE RESTAURANT, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

PRIMANTI BROS, YORK TWP

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE, SPRING GARDEN TWP

THE VAULT PIZZA AND GRILL, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

Inspected March 16, 2021

CRACKER BARREL #555, HOPEWELL TWP

JOHNSON BROS. GROCERY OUTLET, DOVER TWP

LOCUST GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WINDSOR TWP

PERKINS RESTAURANT, HANOVER BORO

RED LION AREA JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL, RED LION BORO,

RED LION AREA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, RED LION BORO

STEWARTSTOWN SMOKEHOUSE AND BEER BARN, STEWARTSTOWN BORO

STEWARTSTOWN SMOKEHOUSE FOOD TRUCK(MFF 3), STEWARTSTOWN BORO

WINDSOR MANOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WINDSOR TWP