Police: 22-year-old man shot in York City

A 22-year-old man was shot Monday night in York City, according to police.

York City Police responded to a shooting about 7:10 p.m. to the 400 block of South Duke Street, according to a department news release.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the release. Police said he is expected to survive,

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234 or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org.

