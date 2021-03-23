Northeastern, Dover school districts close schools due to COVID-19 cases

Northeastern and Dover Area school districts added more schools to the growing list of buildings that have closed in the last two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Conewago Elementary in Northeastern School District closed Monday after recording five cases in the last 14 days, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. The school will reopen to students Friday.

Dover Area School District closed two schools Tuesday, North Salem Elementary and Dover Area Middle School, and plans to reopen both schools Monday. According to Dover's dashboard, North Salem recorded three recent cases and the middle school recorded four cases.

At least 10 local schools have closed in the last two weeks because of rising COVID-19 cases. Another Northeastern school, Spring Forge Intermediate School, just reopened Monday after being closed for three days last week after recording four cases.

Northeastern has recorded 22 cases across its eight schools and its administration building in the last 14 days, including the cases recorded at Conewago and Spring Forge. All other buildings remain open.

Dover has recorded nine cases across its six schools and administration building in the last 14 days, including the cases at the middle school and North Salem. All other buildings remain open.