Spring Grove Area Middle School closed Monday due to COVID-19

Spring Grove Area Middle School is closed Monday after recording four recent COVID-19 cases.

Spring Grove Area School District officials announced the closure online Friday. The building is scheduled to reopen to students Tuesday. All other district schools remain open.

The closure follows a collection of at least six other local schools that closed last week due to rising COVID-19 cases, none of which were in Spring Grove. The final school to close, Lincolnway Elementary in West York Area School District, had no in-person classes on Friday and reopened to students Monday.

More:Lincolnway Elementary closed Friday due to COVID-19

More:Dover, Northern York school officials fail to reach deal on Washington Twp. secession

Spring Grove Area School District recorded 10 active cases across its six school buildings in the last 14 days, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.