Lincolnway Elementary closed Friday due to COVID-19

West York Area School District announced its second closure this week due to COVID-19 at Lincolnway Elementary.

Lincolnway Elementary closed Friday after recording four COVID-19 cases within 14 days, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. The school will reopen to students Monday.

West York Area Middle School closed Thursday after recording five recent cases. According to the district's dashboard, West York Area School District has recorded 15 cases in the last 14 days across its seven buildings, but no other buildings have recorded enough cases to warrant a closure under state guidance.

At least four other local schools have closed since Tuesday following a rise in COVID-19 cases. Newberry Elementary and Washington Heights Elementary in the West Shore School District closed this week after recording three and four recent cases, respectively.

Wellsville Elementary with the Northern York County School District closed Tuesday and will reopen Friday after recording two COVID-19 cases, and Spring Forge Intermediate School in the Northeastern School District closed Wednesday and will reopen Monday after recording four cases.

Several other York County districts decided to temporarily close schools this week as employees received the COVID-19 vaccine. Dover, York Suburban, Central York, South Eastern and York City districts announced that their schools would be closed to students between one to three days this week, citing concerns that staff would not feel fit to work due to possible side effects of the vaccine.