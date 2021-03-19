Dallastown strikes deal with teachers union, ends standoff

The Dallastown Area school board and teachers union ratified two-year staff contracts, ending a months-long dispute that almost led to a strike.

The Dallastown Area Education Association voted Wednesday night to ratify the contracts, while the Dallastown Area School District school board voted 9-0 Thursday night to ratify them. Union President Ellen Connelly declined to share how many of the union's 415 members voted in favor of the contracts.

The first year of the contracts includes a salary freeze and no change to health care benefits. The second year includes a 1.25% raise and improvements to employees' health insurance options, including a new 10% co-insurance plan option. According to a union press release Thursday, employees' current health care premium will double in the second year.

The district did not reach an agreement on the contracts for the current school year, so Superintendent Joshua Doll said the contracts will cover July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022.

Negotiations over the contracts lasted more than a year, Connelly said. Union members voted last year to authorize a strike starting March 16, which according to the press release was a result of the district's solicitor refusing to meet with union officials for nearly six weeks.

The district avoided a strike by reaching a tentative agreement on the contracts in late February, before solidifying the agreement through this week's votes.

Dallastown's board President Ronald Blevins thanked the union for making "significant financial concessions" in consideration of the district's budget issues. Dallastown is currently dealing with a large deficit due to a $2.5 million funding oversight from 2020.

"The process was certainly longer than any of us had hoped for," Blevins said. "But I am very pleased with the outcome."

Blevins said district officials are beginning preparations for the next contract negotiations in a few months in hopes to avoid the issues that came up during the previous negotiations.