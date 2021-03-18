York nonprofit brings flood-stricken Kentucky ranchers hay help

A local farm aid nonprofit plans to deliver approximately 150,000 pounds of donated hay to help Kentucky ranchers who are reeling from a flood that swept through the eastern part of the state earlier this month.

Heartland Agricultural Relief Team founder Jon Culp said 10 volunteers will drive nonstop Saturday from York County to Jackson in Breathitt County, Kentucky, and bring the goods with them in five trailers.

Jackson was one of the places in the region that was hit hard by a flash flood March 1, which left a mess after the high waters receded.

Following news of the flood's devastation, Culp said HART reached out to through word of mouth to York County farmers for hay help and they answered.

"We want to get these guys' lives turned around quickly," Culp said. "Whatever it takes to help these guys out."

He said HART's purpose is to provide disaster relief to farmers, ranchers and small agricultural businesses in whichever way possible.

HART became a nonprofit in March 2019, and the organization has since been traveling throughout the country extending aid specifically to farmers.

"When these floods happen, everybody concentrates on the little towns because that's were the population is. Nobody helps the famers out much; that's why we concentrate on the farmers," Culp said.

Culp said volunteers will unload the goods at a drop-off site near Jackson before driving back home. He said the Kentucky Department of Agriculture will distribute the hay to area farmers.

The relief effort doesn't stop there for HART. Culp said he and a few volunteers will go to Jackson on April 9 for seven days to help farmers with clean up, repair and "pretty much get their lives put back together."

Fences, for example, will need to be fixed because debris wipes them out, he said.

One of the farmers HART is expecting to help first is an elderly man whose farm was completely destroyed by the flood, Culp said.

Culp said volunteers, who have jobs of their own and use vacations days to work with HART, usually work from dawn to dusk to clean up the farms, fields and pastures, and make repairs.

"Once we get one farm done, we move to the next," he said. "We just keep working at it till it's time to go home."

Coordination was done through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Cattlemen's Association, according to Culp.

The nonprofit has been struggling with finding monetary donations, he said, noting the trip on April 9 can cost upwards of $3,000 for gas, lodging, equipment rentals and other expenses.

Culp said those wishing to help can donate or volunteer at https://hartpa.org/.