West York Middle School, Washington Heights Elementary closed this week due to COVID-19

Two more local schools closed this week due to COVID-19, marking the fourth and fifth schools that have closed since Tuesday following a rise in cases.

West York Area Middle School closed Thursday after recording five recent cases according to the West York Area School District's COVID-19 dashboard. A district announcement said the school would reopen to students Monday.

Washington Heights Elementary also closed Thursday after recording four recent cases, according to a West Shore School District announcement. The announcement said the school would reopen Monday.

Washington Heights is the second West Shore school that closed this week due to COVID-19. Newberry Elementary closed on Tuesday after recording three cases. The school will also reopen Monday.

West Shore School District had recorded 18 COVID-19 cases over its 14 schools in the past 14 days, including the cases linked to Newberry and Washington Heights. Another school within the district, Highland Elementary, just reopened Tuesday after recording two cases.

West York Area School District has recorded 13 COVID-19 cases across its seven buildings in the last 14 days, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. No other schools have closed within the district recently.

Including Newberry, three other local schools closed this week following a rise of COVID-19 cases. Wellsville Elementary with the Northern York County School District closed Tuesday and will reopen Friday after recording two COVID-19 cases, and Spring Forge Intermediate School in the Northeastern School District closed Wednesday and will reopen Monday after recording four cases.

Several other York County districts decided to temporarily close schools this week as employees received the COVID-19 vaccine. Dover, York Suburban, Central York, South Eastern and York City districts announced that their schools would be closed to students between one to three days this week, citing concerns that staff would not feel fit to work due to possible side effects of the vaccine.