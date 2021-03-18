State orders Dillsburg restaurant to close, citing COVID-19 violations

Devil’s Eye Brewing Co. in Dillsburg was ordered to shut down last week due to violations of the state's COVID-19 mitigation measures, according a Department of Agriculture news release.

Wednesday's release didn't specify the violations nor indicate whether the closure was the result of a routine inspection or a consumer complaint.

The brewery, located at 9 N. Route 15, was ordered to close following enforcement inspections between March 8 and March 14, according to the release. Posts on the restaurant's Facebook page indicate it remains open.

COVID-19 mitigation orders from the state Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf for businesses include maintaining social distancing, requiring staff and customers to wear masks and limiting the number of people inside a facility at one time.

Two other York County establishments have also been ordered to shut down by the state for such COVID-19 violations, according to state officials.

Corner Stable restaurant in York Township was ordered to close in late February, and Sonnewald Natural Foods in North Codorus Township was ordered closed in early March.

During the latest enforcement inspections, the department’s Bureau of Food Safety performed 681 inspections; 44 of these inspections were complaint driven and 32 complaints were related to COVID-19, the release states.

The department received a total of 244 COVID-19-related complaints about food facilities, 35 of which were referred to local and county health jurisdictions, according to the release.

The state's mitigation orders will be updated to allow bar service to resume and increase occupancy limits on April 4, Wolf announced last week.